The Wellington Dog Park at Greenbriar Park (2975 Greenbriar Blvd.), including the volleyball court area, will be closed beginning Monday, Jan. 30 through Thursday, Feb. 2 for routine annual pest control and maintenance. The park will resume normal operations beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m., weather permitting. For more information about Wellington parks, visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/parks.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs