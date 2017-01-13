Wellington El Beautification Project Jan. 21

Wellington Elementary School will hold a Clean-Up/Beautification Day on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers from the community are invited to help out.

Children must be accompanied by their parents, middle-schoolers and high schoolers are welcome as well. There will be various projects, including cleaning, weeding, mulching and more.

Organizers are also in need of the following items: mulch, cleaning substances, paper towels, snacks/water for the volunteers, gloves and garbage bags.

For more info., call (561) 651-0600. Wellington Elementary School is located at 13000 Paddock Drive.

Briefs