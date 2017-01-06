haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Wellington Regional Donates $18.5K To Local Families

By at January 6, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Wellington Regional Medical Center recently announced that through the generosity of the medical staff, hospital employees and the medical executive committee, the hospital collected $18,500 to help 41 local families during the holiday season.

Through a partnership with nine local public schools, families facing severe circumstances were identified.

Joseph Paul, chief financial officer at WRMC, launched this initiative in 2013. Since then, the hospital has assisted 103 school-aged children and their families by giving more than $50,000.

The families each received a Walmart gift card for food, clothing, medicines, household goods and toys for the children.

“Seeing firsthand the tears of extreme gratitude from the families, the happiness of the children, as I handed each family their gift certificate on behalf of our hospital, it made me so proud to represent Wellington Regional Medical Center in this endeavor,” Paul said.

The medical staff was happy to take part in the effort.

“Joe Paul has a passion for supporting our community during the holidays, and we have watched this grow each year to help more and more families,” said Dr. Richard Hays, chief medical officer at WRMC and a family physician. “The medical staff wanted to join his efforts by initially giving a donation of $10,000. When the medical executive committee learned of the impact these donations have on our community, we decided to increase the donation by another $3,500.”

Wellington Regional Medical Center is a 233-bed acute care hospital. Celebrating 30 years of treating residents in Wellington and the surrounding community, the hospital offers a wide range of services, including comprehensive stroke care, a comprehensive lung program, minimally invasive services, cardiac services, a birthing center with a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive women’s center, hepatobiliary surgical procedures, intraoperative radiation therapy, interventional procedures, and a wellness and weight loss center.

To learn more about the hospital, visit www.wellingtonregional.com.

