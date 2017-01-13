haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

By at January 13, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

Wellington Takes Second Place At Dual Wrestling Meet

BY GENE NARDI On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Wellington High School wrestling program hosted its ninth annual Wellington Dual Meet Championship. Ten teams from around Florida competed in the one-day event. Teams in attendance were the host Wolverines, Royal Palm Beach, Columbus, Mater Academy, Santaluces, Doral, Centennial, Riverdale, Labelle and Clewiston.

The Wolverines took the runner-up spot to tournament champion Riverdale. The Raiders are a known wrestling power in Florida, and Wellington has developed a competitive rivalry with the school each year. The two faced off in the final round, with the Raiders winning the overall team championship 45-18.

Wellington handily defeated Doral in its first round 70-12; then, facing Centennial in the second round, won that 63-13. The Wolverines went on in the fourth and fifth rounds, defeating Labelle and Columbus to earn their spot to wrestle in the finals for first place against Riverdale.

The Wolverines have been busy during the winter break, participating in several high-level tournaments to keep them tuned in for the remainder of the season. Wellington qualified a school record nine wrestlers for the state tournament last season, and hopes to at least match that record-breaking achievement this year.

Coach Travis Gray is in his 10th season at Wellington and has developed the Wolverine grappling program into a local juggernaut on the mat over the years. The annual dual meet has grown as well through the years, and each year programs look to challenge their teams in the heart of Wellington.

Royal Palm Beach took seventh place overall in the dual meet. The Wildcats’ 152-pounder is currently ranked 11th in the state in Class 3A, and won all of his matches in the competition. Royal Palm Beach’s 182-pound grappler Tre Gilbert currently ranks 10th in the state.

Wellington is also in Class 3A. Its state-ranked grapplers are 106-pound Chris DiFiore, seventh; 126-pound Jared Abramson, eighth; 132-pound Tyler DiFiore, sixth; 138-pound Cameryn Townsend, 11th; 145-pound Eric Reid, fifth; 152-pound Jacob Treanor, eighth; and 170-pound Eric Saber, 10th.

ABOVE: Eric Saber, Wellington’s 170-pounder, maintains control of his Columbus opponent.

 

