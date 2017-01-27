WES Students Try To Float Their Boats

The waters were busy recently in Emily Oswald’s first-grade class at Wellington Elementary School. The students learned about buoyancy. First, the students created a boat made out of clay that they thought would be buoyant. Shown above, they then tested their boats in water to see if they floated. Clay is an art medium that lends itself well to creative problem solving. Students worked and considered whether their design would float. Oswald encourages hands-on learning, and after this experiment, students could draw conclusions about buoyancy firsthand. This is Oswald’s 14th year teaching at WES, and her enthusiasm, professionalism, knowledge and love of the children is evident every day.

