WHS Dance Team To Host Showcase Jan. 20

On Friday, Jan. 20, the Wellington High School dance team, the Royals, will present a dance showcase in the Wellington High School theater at 6 p.m. The community is invited to support the team as they prepare for state and national competitions. Group and solo dances will be performed. Concessions will be available. Entry is $5 for students and $10 for adults. All proceeds will help with competition fees.

ABOVE: The Wellington High School dance team.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools