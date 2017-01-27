Winterfest At Greenway South Welcomes Snowbirds

Greenway South’s Social Club held its annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Jan. 13. Present and past residents of Greenway Village gathered for an evening of fun and laughter. There’s no such thing as too many festivities, and although the official holiday season has passed, Winterfest is held to welcome back snowbirds and new faces at Greenway Village in Royal Palm Beach. The room was packed, the food was delicious and everyone danced to music by DJ Frank Mazur. Shown here are (L-R) Dottie Emig, Mary Hazel, Alicia Mackenzie, Catherine Amico, Sandy Richards and Barbara Swan.

