YWCA Speaker Visits Women’s Group

The Women of the Western Communities met Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. Dr. Mary Cauthen of the YWCA Harmony House spoke about the programs available for women and children who have suffered abuse. Members brought canned goods for the Harmony House pantry. After dinner, there was a raffle. For more information about the Women of the Western Communities, e-mail Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or call (561) 635-0011.

