Women’s Group To Meet Feb. 2

The February meeting of the Women of the Western Communities will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. The meet and mingle will start at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The special guest speaker for the meeting will be Joan Manning, the first president of what was then called the Wellington Women’s Club. Manning will speak about the history of Wellington and how the club came to be. There will also be historical club scrapbooks available to peruse during the meeting.

The guest fee is $30. The monthly donation for the residents at Harmony House is pajamas and slippers for the mothers and children in all sizes. While this donation is not mandatory, it helps Harmony House and gives a level of comfort to the residents.

For more information, or to RSVP by Jan. 28, contact Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or (561) 635-0011.

