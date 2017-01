The Young Professionals of Wellington will present Xcelerate 2.0 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington on Wednesday, Jan. 25 with light bites at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch beginning at 6 p.m. The winner will receive a $10,000 grant. The Homegrown People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the program. Visit www.xceleratewellington.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Briefs