LGLA Meeting Set For Feb. 23

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association will meet Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd.). The program will feature Pat Schroeder from 2-1-1 Palm Beach County.

2-1-1 is the local community helpline and crisis hotline serving Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Staff provides crisis intervention, information, assessment and referral to community resources and services. Calls to 2-1-1 are free, confidential and available 24/7. The organization also provides advocacy programs, such as Help Me Grow, Special Needs HelpLine, Elder Crisis Outreach, the “Sunshine” daily phone call and the “Teen Help Guide.” To learn more, call 2-1-1 or visit www.211palmbeach.org.

For more information about the LGLA, contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.

