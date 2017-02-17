Acreage Resident Nicole Karuzas Opens Dream Vacations Franchise

Nicole Karuzas recently completed intensive training to become a certified Dream Vacations travel agent in the West Palm Beach area.

Being part of the nation’s leading home-based travel agent franchise network gives Karuzas access to the best cruise and land vacation deals and Dream Vacations’ exclusive, elite product and service offerings. Her agency name is Dream Vacations Nicole’s Getaways.

“I am thrilled to be able to help people create memorable experiences. I am committed to providing my clients with consistent customer service that exceeds their expectations and exceptional travel values,” Karuzas said.

To complete the certification program, Karuzas participated in in-depth training and workshops including sales and marketing seminars; product briefings by major cruise lines; hands-on computer systems orientation and onboard ship inspections at the Dream Vacations training center in Fort Lauderdale.

Consumers can browse Karuzas’ web site at www.nicolesgetaways.com, complete with a live search engine and booking capabilities, or contact her for expert, personalized guidance in planning memorable vacations. Nicole’s Getaways walks clients step-by-step through the entire booking and planning process, down to providing packing lists and enhancing special occasions.

As a Dream Vacations franchise owner, Karuzas is now part of the World Travel Holdings family of brands, one of the top travel retail networks in the world possessing buying power with every major cruise line and many tour operators, resulting in low prices and exclusive offers.

For more information, or to book a dream vacation, call (561) 408-6400 or visit www.nicolesgetaways.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment on nights and weekends.

