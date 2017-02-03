Art Fest Brings Art Lovers To Wellington

The Wellington Art Society held its 11th annual Art Fest on the Green juried fine art and craft show on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Wellington Amphitheater. The show, chaired by Sandy Axelrod, Leslie Pfeiffer and Adrianne Hetherington, was judged by Laura Paboojian, a certified fine art appraiser. The event featured entertainment by Wellington Art Society member Bobby Gugliuzza and a children’s tent run Jeanne Bootz of the Bootz Cultural Arts Center. The Wellington Art Society’s monthly meetings are open to the public. For more information, visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

