Autism Speaks Walk March 5 In Downtown WPB

The Palm Beach chapter of Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, will hold its 2017 Palm Beach Autism Speaks Walk on Sunday, March 5 at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach. Proceeds from the walk will support Autism Speaks’ mission to promote solutions for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

The Palm Beach event will include a 2-mile walk and a family friendly atmosphere, including a sensory friendly opening ceremony and a Mission Moment, to recognize the love of everyone there. The event will be emceed by WPTV anchor Mike Trim with performances from students from the Palm Beach School of Autism, Rock Point Academy and more. Don’t forget to stop by the Autism Speaks resource tent for all your informative needs.

“The Palm Beach Autism Speaks Walk is helping fund vital services and innovative solutions that improve quality of life for people with autism in our community,” said Marla Garchik, walk co-chair. “We are eager to support crucial work by researchers, service providers and medical experts, both close to home and all across the country.”

In recent years, Autism Speaks has made a significant impact in the Palm Beach County area. Through its Local Grants Program, Autism Speaks has provided funding to innovative local service providers.

Alpha Xi Delta is the North American sponsor of Autism Speaks Walk. Since 2009, Alpha Xi Delta has raised more than $5 million for Autism Speaks. Alpha Xi Delta’s work not only generates vital funds for autism research, but also raises awareness for autism.

“We’re very proud of the work our members have helped Autism Speaks accomplish,” said Elysia Gallivan, executive director of Alpha Xi Delta. “This partnership is especially meaningful for our sisters, families and friends, as the number of people affected by autism continues to increase.”

South Florida Ford is the local presenting sponsor, and other local sponsors of the walk include the Garchik Family Foundation, FPL, the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, Searcy Denny Scarola Barnhart and Shipley, Stanley Steemer, Evolving Minds Together, Palm Beach Behavioral Health and Wellness, Rock Point Academy/Developmental Intervention Specialists, Zenith Psychological Services, WPTV NewsChannel5, Kool 105.5, MIA 92.1, 1290 WJNO, Gater 98.7, Wild 95.5, 94.3 Real Radio and Events by Janeal.

Register for the Autism Speaks Walk at www.autismspeaks.org/walk or contact Melissa DiNuzzo at (561) 465-0054 or melissa.dinuzzo@autismspeaks.org.

