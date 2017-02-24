Bark For Life At The South Florida Fairgrounds

The American Cancer Society’s fourth annual Bark for Life of Palm Beach County was held Sunday, Feb. 19 at South Florida Fairgrounds Agriplex. There were dog-related vendors, a dog lure course, a silent auction and a dog costume contest. There was also a cancer survivors walk, arts & crafts and face painting, along with food for sale. Proceeds from the event will benefit American Cancer Society programs.

