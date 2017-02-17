Battle Of The Brokers Feb. 24

Hurricane Grill & Wings in the Marketplace at Wycliffe (4075 State Road 7, Suite A1) will host the Battle of the Brokers on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with celebrity bartenders Darell Bowen of Bowen Realty and Nancy Jennings of Keller Williams as they raise money to help support autism programs and the Boys & Girls Club of Wellington. Whichever broker has the most supporters come out for the evening will be awarded a trophy. Twenty percent of all sales generated that night will go toward autism programs and the Boys & Girls Club. For more information, call (561) 318-6107.

Briefs