Binks Forest Students Visit Courthouse

February 10, 2017

The second-grade students at Binks Forest Elementary School recently went on a field trip to the Palm Beach County Courthouse, where they learned about the three branches of government, received a tour of the law library, and attended a presentation on animal cruelty headed by attorney Mickey Smith of Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, criminal attorney Ron Herman and Judge Daliah Weiss.

The students also attended a question-and-answer session with Judge Edward Artau, attorney Colleen Farnsworth, attorney Amy Borman and attorney Cindy Crawford. The students were also given an opportunity to tour the law library with attorney Nicole Hessen. Finally, a presentation was held with multiple judges and attorneys, including Lt. Jolly from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office with a bomb dog presentation.

ABOVE: Students with Judge Thomas A. Hedler; Michael Napoleone, a partner at Richman Greer and a Wellington councilman; Judge Gregory Johnsen; Judge Mary D’Ambrosio; Judge Meenu Sasser; Judge Scott Suskauer and attorney Sarah Shullman.

