Binks Forest Takes Part In Chalk Art Event

The Binks Forest Elementary School art club students, along with art teacher Nova Vazquez, created a chalk drawing for the Great Charity Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 4. The school was provided with a 4-foot by 6-foot chalkboard, and they were given four hours to create their drawing. The theme of the night was “Animated Characters for Philanthropy.” ABOVE: Art club students work on their chalk drawing.

