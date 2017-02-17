Calendar For February 17 – February 23, 2017

Saturday, Feb. 18

• The West Palm Beach Spring Home Show will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds with free admission on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19. For more information, visit www.westpalmhomeshow.com.

• Bob Carter’s Actor’s Workshop & Repertory Co. will perform Love Letters in its Bhetty Waldron Theatre (1009 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach) 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com or at the theatre’s box office one hour prior to showtime.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk in Okeeheelee Park (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 a.m. Call Margaret at (561) 324-3543 for info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• The Wellington Community Services Department, in partnership with the JCPenney Asset Protection Department, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue, the Mall at Wellington Green and several other local agencies, will host a free Child Safety Experience Event on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the JCPenney upper-level parking lot, located at 10308 W. Forest Hill Blvd. in Wellington. For more info., call Community Services Project Manager Jonathan Salas at (561) 791-4764.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Bookercise: Move, Dance, Wiggle & Shake for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Enjoy wiggling and shaking to music while using scarves, egg shakers and other instruments all in the name of reading readiness. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Barnes & Noble (10500 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington) will host Mighty, Mighty Construction Site Storytime on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. Call (561) 792-1292 for more info.

• The Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation and Hospice by the Sea Foundation resale shops are celebrating 30 years by hosting quarterly customer appreciation days, which will include complimentary bites and beverages, along with discounts and prizes for customers. The first event will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. For more info., call (561) 494-6888 or visit www.hpbcf.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Kitchen Chat: Pasta for adults on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. Borrow any cookbook on the theme, test a recipe or two and share your tips, techniques and kitchen adventures. Enjoy a hands-on demonstration for making homemade pasta. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Black History Month Family Fun on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. Learn some dance moves, enjoy a snack, play Black History Bingo, win prizes and have fun as a family. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its RPB Kids Coloring Club for ages 2 and up on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. Children are invited to enjoy a relaxing hour of coloring. Color your favorite characters, designs and more. Worksheets and coloring sheets will be provided. Feel free to bring your own coloring book. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Van Halen Tribute Concert by Completely Unchanged and a Food Truck Festival at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Chaka Khan on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.



Sunday, Feb. 19

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk and drive Stormwater Treatment Area 1E at part of the Great Backyard Bird Count on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To pre-register, visit www.auduboneverglades.org.

• The Wellington Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Wellington ColorFest 5K will take place Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 a.m. at Village Park in Wellington. Co-sponsored by the Village of Wellington, there will be pre-race warmups, live music, food vendors, healthy snacks, health and wellness exhibitors, swag bags and more. For more info., call (561) 792-6525 or visit www.wellingtonchamber.com.

• Royal Palm Beach holds its weekly Green Market & Bazaar each Sunday through April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Commons Park. For more info., visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com.

• The American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life will be held Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. For more info., contact Lisa Noel at (561) 366-0013 or lisa.noel@cancer.org.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the Ylvisaker Cup Final on Sunday, Feb. 19. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• Forever Greyhounds will hold its fourth annual Out of the Ordinary Into the Extraordinary fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach Improv (550 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 250, West Palm Beach) featuring comedians who will set the stage for an afternoon of belly laughs and fun. Visit www.forevergreyhounds.org for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Book Chat for adults on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. featuring The Magician’s Lie by Greer Macallister. Copies of the book are available for borrowing. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Michael Feinstein Conducts the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra in Big Band Swing on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.



Monday, Feb. 20

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the New World Symphony with guest conductor Alasdair Neale on Monday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• The Mid-County Democratic Club will meet on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Tree’s Wings & Ribs (603 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach).

Tuesday, Feb. 21

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults Beginner’s Series: Contour & Dimension for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. Learn to draw from scratch by practicing the fundamentals of line, mass and volume. This course is designed for those who have never taken a drawing class. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Create Your Own Poster for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Draw anything you like on poster-sized paper. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Line Dancing for adults on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Do you love the Electric Slide and the Cupid Shuffle? Then this is for you! Learn a few more line dances to keep you moving. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Club Pokémon for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your DS or Pokémon cards to battle, trade and make new friends. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Lang Lang on piano on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Book Discussion for adults on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. Join in a discussion of Imbolo Mbue’s debut novel, Behold the Dreamers. Pick up a copy of the book when you register. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host “I Love a Mystery!” for ages 7 to 12 on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. Explore some puzzling whodunits and create a fun craft. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host After-School Game Time for ages 8 to 12 on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. Have a blast indoors with board games, card games and video games. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for Channing Villas at the Community Services Office on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Healthy Mind & Body: Tai Chi for adults on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Tai Chi is easy to learn and quickly delivers health benefits. Bring water and wear sneakers or securely fastened shoes. For those who cannot stand for long periods, an alternative form can be done seated. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host The Coloring Club for ages 16 and up on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Color for fun and relaxation with other coloring enthusiasts. Coloring pages and materials will be provided, or bring your own coloring book to work on. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Let’s Play: Gaming for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. with PS4 multiplayer games, Wii games, card games, board games and snacks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Professional organizer Amanda Sullivan will be at Barnes & Noble (10500 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington) to discuss and sign her book, Organized Enough: The Anti-Perfectionist’s Guide to Getting and Staying Organized, on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Call (561) 792-1292 for info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present The Summit: Manhattan Transfer Meets Take 6 on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Thursday, Feb. 23

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host “Preserving Your Family Heritage: Scanning Images” for adults on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. Learn how to use a high-speed scanner to preserve your photographs. Participants should bring up to 100 photos in good condition and a flash drive to save the digital images. Stop by the research services desk to schedule a 20-minute session. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host “Creative Coloring: Superhero Edition!” for ages 5 to 10 on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. Color your favorite superhero or create your own. Call (561) 790-6070 for info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Harlem Renaissance Artwork Revisited for ages 10 and up on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. Learn all about this era in black history and recreate a Harlem Renaissance masterpiece. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Acting Up for ages 8 to 12 on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. Play theater games and learn some basic acting skills. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music by the Whitestone Band at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host a Teen Takeover for ages 12 to 17 on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Wii games, board games and more. Bring a friend or make new ones. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Blackbird, Fly: A Concert for Voice, Body and Strings with narrator Marc Bamuthi Joseph and Daniel Bernard Roumain on violin and piano on Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.



Friday, Feb. 24

• West Fest will return to Royal Palm Beach Commons Park on Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26. For info., visit www.rpbwestfest.com.

• The Cirque Italia traveling water circus will appear Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 5 at 1111 N. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach across the street from Palm Beach Kennel Club. For more info., visit www.cirqueitalia.com.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Orisirisi African Folklore for all ages on Friday, Feb. 24 at 3:15 p.m. Orisirisi shares the beauty of African life and culture through storytelling. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Bee-Bots Are Here!” for ages 5 to 8 on Friday, Feb. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Check out the library’s newest tech toy and explore the basics of computer coding and build mazes or an obstacle course for your Bee-Bot to follow. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Toddler Art Time on Friday, Feb. 24 at 3:30 or 4:30 p.m. Bring the little ones to this experiential art class designed just for your tiny artists. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will host a free screening of Pete’s Dragon on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Calendar