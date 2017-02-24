Calendar For February 24 – March 2, 2017

Saturday, Feb. 25

• West Fest continues at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26. For info., visit www.rpbwestfest.com.

• The Cirque Italia traveling water circus will appear through Sunday, March 5 at 1111 N. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach across the street from Palm Beach Kennel Club. For more info., visit www.cirqueitalia.com.

• The 2017 Airboat & Swamp Buggy Show will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26, with a kids zone, live music, buggy rides, food and more. For more info., visit www.pbcairboatclub.com.

• St. David’s-in-the-Pines Episcopal Church in Wellington will hold its annual Rummage Sale & Bazaar Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon, with gently used clothing/shoes, household items, linens, small appliances, costume jewelry, books, music and more for sale, along with food and refreshments to purchase. The church is located at the corner of Forest Hill Blvd. and Wellington Trace. For more info., contact Nancy Schroeder at (561) 792-0244 or schroeder.nancy@gmail.com.

• Royal Palm Beach High School will host a Car Show on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for the Parent Teacher Student Organization to purchase a new school marquee and educational needs. Call (561) 792-8662 for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will host “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs” on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Micanopy Pavilion at Okeeheelee Park. The free day of fun activities for families and pets will feature pet adoptions, lure coursing, costume contests, food trucks, vendors, pet supplies, pet services and more. Attendees are welcome to bring leashed, well-behaved dogs with them.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Orisirisi African Folklore Presents Moonlight Stories for all ages on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Orisirisi shares the beauty of African life and culture through storytelling. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Barnes & Noble (10500 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington) will hold a Lego Building Event celebrating the new Lego Batman movie on Saturday, Feb. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. Children ages 5 and up can create Batman inspired creations, enjoy fun activities including Lego bingo and collect two Lego Batman trading cards while supplies last. Call (561) 792-1292 for more info.

• The first-ever Palm Beach Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will be held at the Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach on Saturday, Feb. 25 noon to 6 p.m. A list of all participating trucks and breweries is available online at www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com, along with complete information and ticketing options.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Celebrate Black History Month with a jazz saxophone performance by Randy Corinthian on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Orisirisi African Folklore Presents Moonlight Stories for all ages on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. Orisirisi shares the beauty of African life and culture through storytelling. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Sons of Italy will host a Sweetheart Dance on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center with a deluxe Italian buffet along with beer, wine, soda, water, coffee and dessert. Music will be provided by the Sean DeVivo Quartet. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, or to order tickets, call Pat DeVivo at (561) 249-1298 or Sam Pittaro at (561) 412 -8684.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present “Hello, Jerry! The Songs of Jerry Herman” on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26 performed by Billy Stritch, Klea Blackhurst, Carole Bufford and Marissa Mulder, devised and narrated by Barry Day. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• N2 Nation’s Motown Magic Tribute featuring Belle Glade’s own Earnest Lovely will perform at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center (1977 College Drive in Belle Glade) on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. For more info., call the box office at (561) 993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.

Sunday, Feb. 26

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk Winding Waters Park (6161 Haverhill Road North, West Palm Beach) on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 a.m. Call Alan at (561) 586-0486 for more info.

• The Village of Royal Palm Beach will hold its weekly Green Market & Bazaar each Sunday through April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Commons Park. For more info., call (561) 792-9260.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host Dogs’ Day in the Garden on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The entire family, dogs included, can visit the garden, take a walk on the winding paths, meet other pooch pals and sit for photo opportunities. For more info., visit www.mounts.org/dogsday or call (561) 233-1757.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the C.V. Whitney Cup on Sunday, Feb. 26. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• The West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District will present An Exhibition of the Arts at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring Ballet Palm Beach and the Palm Beach Symphony, along with world-renowned cellist Amit Peled. Visit www.downtownwpb.com for info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Orchestre National de Lyon on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. with Leonard Slatkin conducting and Gil Shaham on violin. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Monday, Feb. 27

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber on Monday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• Award-winning speaker, author and mental health advocate Ross Szabo will address breaking down the stereotypes around mental health challenges and obstacles to achieving mental health on Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Oxbridge Academy (3151 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach). The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://bit.ly/2hJYII5 to RSVP online.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Celebrate Black History Month: The Music of Duke Ellington for adults on Monday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Sonny and Perley will present some of Duke Ellington’s most popular and beloved music. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Town-Crier and the Village of Royal Palm Beach will host a Televised Candidates Forum on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the village meeting hall. Call (561) 790-5100 for more info.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Open Studio Still Life for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. Develop the fundamentals of perspective, shadowing, proportions and balance. Graphite, charcoal, paper and various other media will be provided, as well as guidance from an instructor should you need it. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host “We Love Books!” for ages 6 to 10 on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. Listen to great picture books and hear about chapter books you’ll want to read. Share with the group what title you are excited about this month. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• Palm Beach State College’s new Loxahatchee Groves campus will hold its Grand Opening Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 28 with a reception at 4 p.m., a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. and campus tours at 5 p.m. Visit www.palmbeachstate.edu for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Under Construction Lego Crew for ages 7 to 12 on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. Use Lego bricks to make fantastic creations. Work by yourself or as a team to bring building challenges to life. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Wellington’s Community Services Department, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club will host the third annual Wellington Kids vs. Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue Basketball Game on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club (1080 Wellington Trace). Admission is free, and the community is welcome to come cheer on the kids. For more info., call (561) 791-4764.

• The Wellington Art Society will host an artists’ reception on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the second floor gallery area at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Book Discussion Series: Think Differently for adults on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Read and discuss stories about people who may think and see the world differently than you do. The series continues with The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon. Pick up a copy at the research services desk. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sewing 101 for adults on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Sewing is an art and a life skill. Discover key items for a home sewing kit and learn basic stitches to help you hem pants and sew a button. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Guitarist Pablo Villegas Americano on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. with artistic director Robert Battle and associate artistic director Masazumi Chaya. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Wednesday, March 1

• The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #367 of Royal Palm Beach will meet Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd. Loxahatchee Groves). For more info., call Marge Herzog (561) 798-9875.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for Greenbriar Circle, Pine Valley and Summerwood Circle at the Community Services Office on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• Palm Beach Central High School’s Bronco Players will present Shrek the Musical from Wednesday, March 1 through Sunday, March 5 at the school theater (8499 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington). Call (561) 304-1035 for more info.

Thursday, March 2

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Get Seussified!” for ages 2 to 6 on Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. The special Seuss celebration will have wacky activities, songs and stories. Come dressed as your favorite Seuss character and make Seuss crafts. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Women of Worth Award Luncheon on Thursday, March 2 at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa (100 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach). The guest speaker will be Diana Stanley, CEO of the Lord’s Place. Call (561) 790-6200 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Create a Memory Page for adults on Thursday, March 2 at 2 p.m. Create artful displays to commemorate special events and those you love. Bring personal photos and your imagination. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Buttons, Buttons, Buttons for ages 6 to 12 on Thursday, March 2 at 2:30 p.m. Create and design your own pin-back button to put on your bag or wear on your shirt. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, March 2 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music by the 33 Years Band at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• CJR Fine Arts & Frame (514 N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach) will host an equestrian art show Thursday, March 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring artwork by Patrick Roggenbau, Nancy Fried, Gisela Pferdekaemper, Bradley Chance Hays, Ferjo, Gary Benfield, Alexander Antanenka, Juan Cotrino, Jean Williard, Filho Joarez, Nina Girolamo, Paul Kessler, Tadeo, Troy Denton, Yana Rafael and Valter de Morais. For more info., call (561) 333-9472 or visit www.cjrfinearts.com.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Writers’ Critique Workshop for adults on Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. Share, offer and accept constructive criticism to improve fiction, nonfiction and poetry in a supportive atmosphere. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Friday, March 3

• Live auditions for Wellington Idol will be held on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Finals are Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. Call (561) 753-2484 for more info.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Calendar