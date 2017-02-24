Cask + Shaker Now Open At The Mall At Wellington Green

Cask + Shaker Craft Bar and Kitchen, a new restaurant concept, has launched at the Paragon Wellington 10 in the Mall at Wellington Green, bringing moviegoers and mall shoppers local brews, classic cocktails and wonderful entrées carefully prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Cask + Shaker Craft Bar and Kitchen (www.caskandshaker.com) is located adjacent to the Paragon Wellington 10 movie theater, which recently opened at the mall.

“We are thrilled to add Cask + Shaker to the mall’s outstanding selection of restaurants,” said Marc Philippe Strich, general manager of the Mall at Wellington Green. “Shoppers can stop in for lunch or dinner, either dining indoors or in the open-air bar and patio. Moviegoers can purchase beer and wine at concession, or a meal and drinks from the full bar at Cask + Shaker, and enjoy their food and drinks while seated in comfortable electric recliners during a movie.”

Cask + Shaker features classic favorites with an all-new twist in a great gastropub setting. Meals are prepared with care, passion and innovation, using high-quality ingredients each step of the way.

The food menu is matched by a wide selection of beers, wines and alcoholic beverages. Guests can enjoy a cocktail, made to perfection, or discover the best South Florida brews with 30 locally sourced beers available on tap.

Cask + Shaker’s convenient location also lets guests easily pick up carryout orders to enjoy while watching a movie. “Timeless. Heart-warming. Delicious. These are the things we love about great food with a special flair,” Strich added.

Learn more about Paragon Theaters at www.paragontheaters.com.

The Mall at Wellington Green’s two levels feature more than 160 stores and restaurants. Stores include Macy’s, Nordstrom, Brighton Collectibles, Chico’s, Express, Forever 21, H&M, Loft, Pandora and Helzberg Diamonds. Dining and entertainment options include Paragon Theaters, Cask + Shaker, California Pizza Kitchen, Subway and Chick-fil-A.

The Mall at Wellington Green is located at 10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Restaurants and department store hours may vary. For more information, visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.

