Central Chamber Announces Finalists For Women Of Worth Awards

The Central Palm Beach County Community Foundation will host its sixth annual Women of Worth Award Luncheon, presented by Mercantil Commercebank, at the prestigious Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa on Thursday, March 2.

This year’s guest speaker will be Diana Stanley, CEO of the Lord’s Place. She joined the Lord’s Place as executive director in April 2007. Prior to that, she spent more than 20 years in upstate New York working in a variety of nonprofits, all dedicated to serving the poor and homeless.

Stanley is known for her passion and dedication to find effective solutions to end homelessness for men, women and children. She is a strong voice advocating for systemic change for the homeless in the community.

Registration and networking will take place from 11 a.m. to noon. During this time, a gift basket raffle will be held as part of a fundraising effort for the foundation. Items have been donated by the Mall at Wellington Green, the Troika Group, Dr. Maria Vallejo, Oak Bistro & Wine Bar, Florida Power & Light, Steph B Cosmetics, Westlake by Minto and more.

The awards luncheon will begin promptly at noon, and winners will be announced during the course of the program. Award winners receive a $100 gift card from corporate sponsor the Mall at Wellington Green, a bracelet from community partner sponsor Pandora and a bouquet of flowers.

Rachelle Crain, marketing director at the Mall at Wellington Green, chairs the Women of Worth Committee.

“It has been an honor and my privilege to chair the Women of Worth Awards Committee on behalf of the Central Palm Beach County Community Foundation. Special thanks go to the WOW Committee, Mercantil Commercebank and Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa for supporting an event worthy of these outstanding women.”

The finalists in the Corporate Category include: Tonia Abrahamsson, Asenth “Sam” Cassel, Sandra Kaplan, Susan Luskin, Wendy Sartory Link, Bessie Phillips, Christine Pitts and Catherine Warren.

The finalists in the Education Category include: Tracy Butler, Vivian Green, Kimberly Lea and Dr. Jeannett Manzanero.

The finalists in the Entrepreneur Category include: Cynthia Heathcoe, Deana Pizzo, Melissa Potamkin Ganzi, Dr. Nicole Rothman, Judith Schumacher, Pamela Toussaint and Ashley Tripp.

The finalists in the Nonprofit/Volunteer Category include: Debbie Lee Bester, Yolette Bonnet, Dr. Argentina Brito-Benitez, Jan Cairnes, Jessica Cecere, Nicole Hessen, Kimberly Leyendecker, Valerie Mathieu, Michelle McGovern, Yvonne Moritz, Donia Roberts, Jennifer Silliman and Jane Tierney.

The finalists in the Young Professional Category include: Gabie Ervesun, Leslie Fisher, Dr. Deja Gilbert, Dr. Rachel Needle and Martina Sanchez.

Registration is now available for general admission at $85 per person. Corporate tables are also available for $1,500, which includes a table of 10, as well as advertising on all printed materials.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Central Palm Beach County Community Foundation.

To register, call (561) 790-6200 or visit www.cpbchamber.com.

