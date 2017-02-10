Child Safety Experience At JCPenney

The Wellington Community Services Department, in partnership with the JCPenney Asset Protection Department at the Mall at Wellington Green, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue, the Mall at Wellington Green and several other local agencies, will host a free Child Safety Experience Event on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the JCPenney upper-level parking lot, located at 10308 W. Forest Hill Blvd. in Wellington.

This child safety experience is designed to provide general information on child safety, such as the dangers of not wearing a bicycle helmet, the proper steps to installing a child safety seat in vehicles and the effects of bullying on children. Attendees can expect to find certified child safety seat installers and certified bicycle helmet fitters providing free bicycle helmets and fitting young bicycle riders correctly. The PBSO will have its child ID machine on-site registering young participants. JCPenney’s photography department will have a photo booth allowing attendees to take photos. Residents can expect to be dazzled with the PBSO volunteer bicycle rodeo, demonstrations, presentations and giveaways.

For more information about the JCPenney Child Safety Experience, call Community Services Project Manager Jonathan Salas at (561) 791-4764 or Crime Prevention Deputy Scott Poritz at (561) 688-5427.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs