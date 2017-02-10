haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Comcast Hosts Senior Digital Literacy Forum

By at February 10, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Comcast Hosts Senior Digital Literacy Forum

In partnership with the award-winning nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) and the Urban League of Palm Beach County, Comcast recently hosted a senior digital literacy event.

The summit brought together community leaders, local organizations and members of the philanthropic community to bolster training efforts for local seniors so they can use smartphones, surf the web and use technology to help them in their daily lives.

OATS shared its unique training perspective and proven methodology with the summit participants.

The summit took place at the Quantum Foundation in West Palm Beach. OATS founder and Executive Director Thomas Kamber opened with a keynote speech, “Designing Technology Programs in an Age of Innovation.” His address provided an overview of patterns of technology adoption by seniors, the benefits of digital participation and strategies for building community coalitions around technology adoption. “Today, more than ever, it’s essential to help older adults learn and use technology to stay connected, and the Urban League and Comcast are doing groundbreaking work,” Kamber said.

The speech was followed by capacity-building training for anyone interested in creating or expanding a technology program for seniors in their community. These sessions included training seminars highlighting best practices for working with seniors and technology; information on how community partners can use the OATS curriculum and methodology; and a planning session for local partners to commit to helping facilitate digital literacy for seniors.

The Comcast Internet Essentials program has connected more than 400,000 low-income Floridians to online access at home through low-cost, high-speed Internet access, subsidized technology products and free training. Eligibility requirements and sign-up instructions are detailed at www.internetessentials.com/seniors.

ABOVE: Thomas Kamber, founder and executive director of Older Adults Technology Services, giving his presentation.

Business

Related Posts

Post Your Comments