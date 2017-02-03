Cricket Wireless Opens Lox Groves Store

Cricket Wireless has opened three new stores in Palm Beach County, including one in Loxahatchee Groves. With these latest openings, there are now 19 Cricket stores in Palm Beach County.

The new local store is in the Loxahatchee Groves Commons shopping center at 15597 Southern Blvd. The other new stores are in Concourse Square Shopping Center at 75 E. Indiantown Road and the Boynton Plaza at 121 N. Congress Ave.

Cricket Wireless brings customers simple plans, starting at $30 a month; no annual contract; rate plan pricing that includes monthly taxes and fees; unlimited talk and text nationwide with all plans; a nationwide 4G LTE network; and a wide selection of smartphones from Samsung, LG, Alcatel and others.

“At Cricket, our goal is to give customers something to smile about,” said Leon Duarte, Cricket’s market director. “That’s why we deliver a simple, smart wireless experience that people deserve.”

Y&S Immokalee owns and operates the new Jupiter and Loxahatchee stores; Wireless One owns the new Boynton store. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cricket strives to bring consumers more value through a simple, friendly and reliable nationwide wireless experience without a contract. The power of Cricket is its nationwide 4G LTE network that covers more than 319 million people; easy and affordable plans prices that include monthly taxes and fees; and a great selection of phones customers love.

To find a store near you, visit www.cricketwireless.com.

