Cypress Trails Jumps For AHA
By Town-Crier Editor at February 24, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print
For the 13th consecutive year, the students at Cypress Trails Elementary School participated in the American Heart Association’s “Jump Rope for Heart.” In their physical education classes, students were taught about their hearts and how to take care of them while also participating in jumping activities. Many of the students also collected donations to help the AHA continue its lifesaving work.
ABOVE: Students forming the shape of a heart.