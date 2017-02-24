Danny Ponce Golf Tourney

A fundraising golf tournament to benefit Danny Ponce will be held Saturday, May 6 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Winston Trails Golf Club in Lake Worth. Proceeds will benefit the Ponce family to aid with Danny’s recovery and continued medical treatment, including the purchase of an FES (Functional Electrical Stimulation) machine, a new wheelchair, a handicap accessible vehicle and psychical therapy treatments. For more info., call Mike Brady at (954) 707-2287 or Diana Ponce at (561) 685-9867.

Briefs