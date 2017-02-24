Danny & Ron’s Rescue Kids Lip Sync Show

The ninth annual Kids Lip Sync Show to benefit Danny & Ron’s Rescue was held Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. A special musical performance by the Belmonts added to the 1950s Sock Hop theme. There was a buffet dinner and logo merchandise on sale. Several dogs needing a home were walking around with volunteers. Proceeds raised will help fund medical care and adoptions for homeless dogs. For more info., visit www.dannyronsrescue.org.

