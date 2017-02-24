Diamante Farms Sponsors AGDF Show

During the week of Feb. 8-12, Diamante Farms returned for the sixth year in a row as the presenting sponsor of the CDI 5*, the flagship show of the Adequan Global Dressage Festival 12-week circuit in Wellington.

“We are always very excited about the 5*, and the fact that so many of our friends come into town for that,” said Terri Kane, who owns Diamante Farms in Wellington with her daughter, trainer and clinician Devon Kane.

Diamante Farms is an official USEF Elite Training Center known for producing top-notch horses and riders and has been a sponsor at the Adequan Festival since its inception.

“As one of the major dressage barns here in Wellington, I believe it is our duty to lead by example,” Terri Kane explained. “Diamante Farms is extremely proud to have been a founding sponsor of the Adequan Global Dressage Festival and is excited to continue being a part of this world-class event.”

Terri and Devon Kane were presented with the Premier Equestrian Award at the Friday Night Stars CDI 5* Grand Prix Freestyle on Feb. 10.

The trainers at Diamante Farms, USDF gold medalist Devon Kane and German gold medalist Kevin Kohmann, are both competing at the 2017 festival, along with many of their clients.

With their full schedule of competing and helping their clients, the Diamante Farms team still finds time to give back to the sport and their community. As the weekly sponsor of the Under 25 division at the festival, Diamante Farms rewards every weekly winner with prizes.

The Kane family is active in the equestrian community outside of the showgrounds. In January, Diamante Farms sponsored week one of American Equestrians Got Talent, a fundraiser to benefit USEF High Performance Programs. Recently, a member of Diamante’s own team, Roberto Gallardo, took home the winning weekly title.

The Kane family also supports the nonprofit Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center, which serves children and adults with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities, and is a sponsor of the Great Charity Challenge.

“The Great Charity Challenge is one of my favorite nights because it raises so much money for so many nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County,” Terri Kane said.

For more information, visit www.diamantefarms.com.

ABOVE: Diamante Farms’ Terri Kane (left center) and Maggie Schuette (right center) join in congratulating Laura Graves and Verdades (far left) for winning the CDI 5* Grand Prix sponsored by Diamante Farms.

