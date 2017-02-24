Dressage Olympians Headline ShowChic Shop Talk Event

Eager attendees filled every available seat in ShowChic’s dressage fashion boutique for the most recent Shop Talk event, which featured Triple Crown Nutrition ambassadors and U.S. Olympic Dressage Team bronze medalists Kasey Perry-Glass and Allison Brock.

Perry-Glass and Brock took the evening spotlight in the Shop Talk’s Olympic Journey Q&A, sharing their unique experiences from the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. They recounted stories from their personal journeys on the team, and a feeling of camaraderie and support was evident as they recalled their bronze medal win with the team.

Through the popular Shop Talk series, ShowChic, an upscale dressage fashion boutique in Wellington, provides a unique educational and social opportunity to the local dressage community. Shop Talk events involve interactive presentations given by an impressive list of headliners. The Shop Talks take place monthly during the winter show season in Wellington.

Triple Crown Nutrition, the U.S. equine feed company known for its high-caliber feed products and scientifically based nutritional formulas, sponsored this Shop Talk.

The evening also featured giveaways from Triple Crown, including Triple Crown Feed products, which were presented to several attendees by Florida representative Craig Bernstein. As an official sponsor of the U.S. Dressage Team, Triple Crown is a longtime supporter of equestrian sports and the advancement of dressage. Triple Crown is an official sponsor of this year’s Adequan Global Dressage Festival.

Perry-Glass began her equestrian journey as a three-day eventer, but eventually settled on her true passion: dressage. Her career highlights include winning the Grand Prix at the 2015 Palm Beach Dressage Derby and securing second at the 2016 CDI-W Grand Prix and Grand Prix Special with her Danish Warmblood, Goerklintgaards Dublet, at the AGDF in Wellington.

As a top competitor, Perry-Glass understands the impact that nutrition has on performance. After working with a nutritionist who recommended Triple Crown because of the company’s reputation, Perry-Glass began to recognize the quality of feed and the science that supports it. Triple Crown products enhance her horses’ performances, body conditions, coats and overall health.

Allison Brock, a USDF gold and silver medalist and Olympic bronze medalist, also boasts a long list of accomplishments, which includes wins at the Grand Prix and Grand Prix Special at the AGDF in 2016. She helped earn the U.S. Nations Cup team gold in 2015. Brock’s 2016 Rio Olympic partner, Rosevelt, was imported to the U.S. in January 2010, and since has notched some impressive victories with Brock. Rosevelt receives super-premium Triple Crown feeds, as do all of Brock’s hard-working mounts. Brock also knows how important feed choice is when considering her horses’ overall heath and potential for achieving success.

Triple Crown, headquartered in Wayzata, Minn., is the first feed company to add prebiotics, probiotics and organic minerals to horse feed. To learn more about its feed products, visit www.triplecrownfeed.com or contact Craig Bernstein at (561) 543-4526.

ABOVE: (L-R) Triple Crown Florida representative Craig Bernstein, Olympic rider Allison Brock, Olympic rider Kasey Perry-Glass, ShowChic owner Michele Hundt and Krystalanne Shingler of ShowChic.

