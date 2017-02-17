haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Dunkin’ Donuts Owner Gives $1K From Grand Opening To Taylor Foundation

By at February 17, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Dunkin’ Donuts recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Loxahatchee Groves location at 15689 Southern Blvd. A portion of the sales from the grand opening celebration, totaling $1,000, has been donated by franchisee Steve Rubiano to the Jason Taylor Foundation.

The Jason Taylor Foundation supports and creates programs that facilitate the growth and empowerment of South Florida’s children in need by focusing on improved healthcare, education and quality of life.

“We were thrilled with the turnout for our grand opening, and I am glad that I am able to contribute to such a great local cause like the Jason Taylor Foundation,” Rubiano said.

The location hosted a Family Fun Day event in honor of the grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 21. The grand opening attracted approximately 2,000 guests, and the first 100 received free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee for a year.

Besides Jason Taylor, Miami Dolphins legends Zach Thomas and Mercury Morris were also in attendance. Kevin Rolston and Jason Pennington from 97.9’s KVJ Show made special appearances, as well as iHeart Radio’s MIA 92.1 and Jimmy Riffle of the Gator Boys. Families enjoyed face painting and balloon twisting, and there was a stilt walker passing out candy.

The new restaurant, which includes a drive-through and employs approximately 20 crew members, is open from Sunday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant has comfortable seating, TVs, music and free WiFi to provide a welcoming environment for guests.

