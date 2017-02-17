Dunkin’ Donuts Owner Gives $1K From Grand Opening To Taylor Foundation

Dunkin’ Donuts recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Loxahatchee Groves location at 15689 Southern Blvd. A portion of the sales from the grand opening celebration, totaling $1,000, has been donated by franchisee Steve Rubiano to the Jason Taylor Foundation.

The Jason Taylor Foundation supports and creates programs that facilitate the growth and empowerment of South Florida’s children in need by focusing on improved healthcare, education and quality of life.

“We were thrilled with the turnout for our grand opening, and I am glad that I am able to contribute to such a great local cause like the Jason Taylor Foundation,” Rubiano said.

The location hosted a Family Fun Day event in honor of the grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 21. The grand opening attracted approximately 2,000 guests, and the first 100 received free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee for a year.

Besides Jason Taylor, Miami Dolphins legends Zach Thomas and Mercury Morris were also in attendance. Kevin Rolston and Jason Pennington from 97.9’s KVJ Show made special appearances, as well as iHeart Radio’s MIA 92.1 and Jimmy Riffle of the Gator Boys. Families enjoyed face painting and balloon twisting, and there was a stilt walker passing out candy.

The new restaurant, which includes a drive-through and employs approximately 20 crew members, is open from Sunday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant has comfortable seating, TVs, music and free WiFi to provide a welcoming environment for guests.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Business