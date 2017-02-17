Emerald Cove Hosts Annual Career Day

Emerald Cove Middle School recently hosted its annual Career Day for the entire seventh-grade class. Students rotated through the gym as they explored different careers by hearing short presentations and having the opportunity to ask questions as they went along.

Chick-Fil-A provided breakfast for all of the businesses that participated. Participating businesses included: Shullman Orthodontics, the Ferguson Firm, Applebee’s, Standing Ovation, Hard Exercise Works Lake Worth, FPL, West Palm Beach K-9 Police, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue, Federal Exterminating, Five Guys, the Village of Wellington, Wellington Regional Medical Center, Lunsford Orthodontics and Chick-Fil-A.

ABOVE: The K-9 officer was a favorite of the kids visiting career day.

