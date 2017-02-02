Everglades Day Returns Feb. 11

The 18th annual Everglades Day Festival will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge (10216 Lee Road, Boynton Beach). The event will promote awareness, appreciation and an understanding of the Everglades with wildlife presentations, canoeing, fishing demonstrations, music, educational programs, guest speakers, food trucks and more. For more info., call (561) 734-8303.

Briefs