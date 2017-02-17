Feb. 19 ‘Horses & Hounds’ Event

More than 300 people — and dogs — are expected to attend the eighth annual Friends of Greyhounds fundraiser hosted by the Horses & Hounds Charitable Foundation at the Hounds & Horses Farm, located at 11399 Piping Plover Road in the Homeland community.

Admission is free to the Sunday, Feb. 19 event, which will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. and feature Tom Reed and the Spanish stallion Encanto. The event will also feature professional dog portrait photography by Larry Walsh, food, beverages and a silent auction. Well-behaved dogs are invited to be part of the doggie show.

Friends of Greyhounds is a nonprofit that rescues racing dogs and offers them for adoption.

The event is hosted by Jane Bistline, Jeri Caprio and Kim Van Kampen. For more info., visit www.friendsofgreyhounds.org.

Briefs