Feb. 25 Car Show At RPBHS

The third annual Cruisin’ with the Wildcats Car Show & Silent Auction will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Royal Palm Beach High School (10600 Okeechobee Blvd., Royal Palm Beach).

Registration and setup for those showing their vehicles starts at 8 a.m., with judging at 11 a.m. and awards at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free to the public, with registration fees for showing a vehicle. Pre-registration is $15 and includes a commemorative plaque and priority parking. Registration is $10 for Palm Beach County School District students and includes a plaque; students 16 to 18 years old must have their school ID and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration at the gate is $20 and includes the commemorative plaque.

The car show is open to all makes and models of antiques, classics, street rods and muscle cars. There will be food, awards, music and fun for the whole family. Free admission is sponsored by the Asphalt Angels of Palm Beach. For more information, e-mail rpbhsptso@gmail.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs