Five WHS Athletes Ink Papers To Play College Sports

On National Signing Day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, five Wellington High School seniors signed the paperwork sealing their fate for the next stage of their lives as college athletes.

Athletics Director Pattie Fitzhugh thanked the theater full of friends and family attending during lunch for coming to support the students as they get ready for their futures.

Coach Mark Boretti spoke about softball player Cynthia Whitty, who will be attending Rollins College.

“This young lady is a four-year starter for us,” she said. “Four years, freshman, sophomore, junior and now senior year. Freshman year, district championship game vs. Jupiter High School. The game is tied 1-1, and this freshman at the time gets up and hits a triple over the right fielder’s head to push us to her first district championship at the school.”

Whitty was also a huge part to the school’s success in the years that followed.

“Now in her senior year, she’s a captain on the team,” Boretti said. “Hopefully this will be three out of four for Cynthia and the other seniors on the team for district championships. She has been a workhorse for us. She’s fast. She has all the tools. She is also very well-coached when she is not in high school.”

Boretti, who was wearing a Rollins shirt at the ceremony, mentioned that his wife and daughter both attended the school on sports scholarships. “And now, one of my favorites is going there on a softball scholarship,” he said. “She’s a steal. She’s definitely a steal for that school.”

Soccer coach Mike Kozlowski spoke of soccer player Esteban Lestido, who will be attending Belmont University.

“I had the pleasure to teach Esteban in ninth grade. He loved soccer. Soccer is in his blood. This young man is from Argentina. They love their soccer,” Kozlowski said. “He is a young man with a lot of promise. He’s one of the best midfielders I’ve ever seen.”

Football coach Tom Abel had three students signing: D.J. Dobkins, who will be attending Webber International University; Tyler Jolly, who will be attending Elmhurst College; and Logan Robinson, who will be attending Valparaiso University.

“These guys have been part of my program forever; two district championships in the past three years, three years in a row in the playoffs — these guys are big contributors to everything that we’ve done here,” Abel said. “We have three now; we have another signing ceremony in April, and we’re planning on having another seven more for the April signing. We’re doing some things here, and it’s a testament to these young men.”

Dobkins, a team captain, was also a holder for the team.

“Words can’t say enough about how much I love this young man. He’s also on my weightlifting team. He’s going for a state championship this year,” Abel said.

Also a team captain, Jolly has been a huge part of the team, playing multiple positions.

“He did everything we asked him to, above and beyond,” Abel said. “We’re very proud of him. We look forward to watching him play in the future.”

Robinson, Abel said, single-handedly won the district championship for Wellington High School.

“He had four field goals that put us in first place to beat Palm Beach Gardens. This guy is amazing. Not only the Lou Groza Award winner, but we have two guys who are also at Valparaiso,” Abel said. “Logan is now going to be the kicker there.”

Before the students signed their paperwork, Fitzhugh asked if there was anything she could say to talk them out of signing, to which they replied “no.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re so very proud of you. We wish you all the best luck. Any time you need any of us, all you do is call,” Fitzhugh said.

ABOVE: The recipients beam with pride at the table: (L-R) Logan Robinson, Tyler Jolly, D.J. Dobkins, Esteban Lestido and Cynthia Whitty.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports