FLARA Meeting Set For Feb. 6

The western communities chapter of the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church (12200 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington). The business meeting begins at 12:15 p.m. New members are welcome. The program, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., is free and open to the public. Maureen Glasheen, former general counsel of the New York Department of State will discuss “Fiduciary Responsibilities of Elected Public Officials,” followed by a discussion. For more info., call Nancy Tanner at (561) 793-9677.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs