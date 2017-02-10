Fun Time At The JustWorld Kid Zone At The CP Palm Beach Masters

Deeridge Farms, a 300-acre oasis of serenity set in the Village of Wellington, hosted the CP Palm Beach Masters, presented by Sovaro. This year’s event featured a popular schedule and showcased one of the final two East Coast qualifying events in the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping North American League to qualify for the 2017 Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Finals in Omaha, Neb., in March.

JustWorld partnered with the CP Palm Beach Masters for the second year to bring exciting entertainment to Wellington at the JustWorld Kid Zone. The JustWorld Kid Zone was held on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JustWorld ran its signature horseless horseshow, an event that allows kids to gallop over a course of miniature jumps and test their skills like the top riders. JustWorld mascots, mini ponies Domino and Tootsie, tried out the course as well. Other fun activities included a balloon artist, face painting, a jumbo slide and bounce house.

Special guest performer Johnny Rez, from the hit NBC show The Voice, sang the national anthem on Sunday, Feb. 5 before the Grand Prix, as well as his new single “Lifted High” from the movie The Lachance Kids, which will be released in April. Rez, a singer/songwriter from Miami, is a JustWorld ambassador who recently traveled to Guatemala with JustWorld to spend time with students at JustWorld’s partner project, Los Patojos. He also stopped by the JustWorld Kid Zone to join in on all the festivities as well.

The CP Palm Beach Masters believes in JustWorld’s mission of breaking the cycle of poverty by funding local partners around the world to benefit children. The CP Palm Beach Masters made a generous donation to help support JustWorld’s life-sustaining projects in Cambodia, Guatemala and Honduras. These projects help sustain programs that provide basic needs to more than 6,500 children with little opportunity to receive support from other sources. With this donation, thousands of children will be supported through education, nutrition, health and hygiene, and leadership and cultural development programs.

For more information about JustWorld, visit www.justworldinternational.org.

ABOVE: JustWorld International volunteers at the Kid Zone last weekend.

