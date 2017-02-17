Fundraiser For Forever Greyhounds

Forever Greyhounds will hold its fourth annual “Out of the Ordinary Into the Extraordinary” fundraiser at the Palm Beach Improv (550 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 250, West Palm Beach) on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. featuring Frank Del Pizzo, impersonator Mr. Billy and two comedian colleagues, who will set the stage for an afternoon of laughs. There will be a silent auction, raffles and door prizes.

All money raised will go to the care and transport of greyhounds. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. There is free parking in any of the CityPlace parking garages.

Forever Greyhounds is dedicated to transporting and relocating retired racing greyhounds throughout the United States and Canada. These dogs are then placed in forever homes by other greyhound adoption groups. In addition, Forever Greyhounds works with foster homes and provides medical care/rehabilitation. For more info., call (561) 574-7756 or visit www.forevergreyhounds.org.

Briefs