Gastro Health Acquires Leading Gastroenterology Practice

Gastro Health LLC recently announced the acquisition of Douglas M. Weissman, M.D., P.A., one of the leading gastroenterology practices in Coral Springs.

Established in 1992, the private gastroenterology practice is led by Weissman, who will continue providing the excellent care that his patients have come to expect. This partnership will make additional resources available to the practice, allowing it to continue offering patients the safe and affordable gastrointestinal care they need.

All of Gastro Health’s care centers are equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology to ensure the best outcomes possible for each individual patient.

“I am thrilled to become a part of Gastro Health, which is one of the most recognized provider groups of gastrointestinal care in the United States,” Weissman said. “This will allow me to spend more of my time and energy on my patients and their care. I am very excited to start this new chapter.”

Transworld Business Advisors acted as the intermediary during the acquisition process.

“Dr. Weissman is a highly skilled doctor who has built an excellent practice along with a staff that truly takes pride in providing patients with the best care possible,” Gastro Health CEO Alejandro Fernandez said. “We couldn’t be happier to have Dr. Weissman join our team, and we look forward to helping the Coral Springs community with all of its gastroenterology needs.”

Gastro Health, founded in 2006, is a gastroenterology physician practice management company in Miami that includes some of the nation’s premier adult and pediatric gastroenterologists, colorectal surgeons and allied health professionals.

In addition to delivering gastrointestinal care, the medical group offers a wide range of additional services, including: anesthesia, infusion, imaging, pathology, specialty pharmacy and in-office pharmacy dispensing. Gastro Health takes pride in providing outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience for the patients.

Gastro Health has office locations across South Florida, including one in Wellington at 1157 S. State Road 7. Visit www.gastrohealth.com to learn more.

