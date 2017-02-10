haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Gastro Health Acquires Leading Gastroenterology Practice

By at February 10, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Gastro Health LLC recently announced the acquisition of Douglas M. Weissman, M.D., P.A., one of the leading gastroenterology practices in Coral Springs.

Established in 1992, the private gastroenterology practice is led by Weissman, who will continue providing the excellent care that his patients have come to expect. This partnership will make additional resources available to the practice, allowing it to continue offering patients the safe and affordable gastrointestinal care they need.

All of Gastro Health’s care centers are equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology to ensure the best outcomes possible for each individual patient.

“I am thrilled to become a part of Gastro Health, which is one of the most recognized provider groups of gastrointestinal care in the United States,” Weissman said. “This will allow me to spend more of my time and energy on my patients and their care. I am very excited to start this new chapter.”

Transworld Business Advisors acted as the intermediary during the acquisition process.

“Dr. Weissman is a highly skilled doctor who has built an excellent practice along with a staff that truly takes pride in providing patients with the best care possible,” Gastro Health CEO Alejandro Fernandez said. “We couldn’t be happier to have Dr. Weissman join our team, and we look forward to helping the Coral Springs community with all of its gastroenterology needs.”

Gastro Health, founded in 2006, is a gastroenterology physician practice management company in Miami that includes some of the nation’s premier adult and pediatric gastroenterologists, colorectal surgeons and allied health professionals.

In addition to delivering gastrointestinal care, the medical group offers a wide range of additional services, including: anesthesia, infusion, imaging, pathology, specialty pharmacy and in-office pharmacy dispensing. Gastro Health takes pride in providing outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience for the patients.

Gastro Health has office locations across South Florida, including one in Wellington at 1157 S. State Road 7. Visit www.gastrohealth.com to learn more.

