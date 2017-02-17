Greensteins Host Wellington Wolves Fundraiser

Alan and Blanca Greenstein of Wellington, in partnership with Chris Fratalia, hosted a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction benefiting the Wellington Wolves youth basketball program Friday, Feb. 10 at their Paddock Park home. The evening included music, a champagne reception, a Ketel One ice bar, a Nothing Bundt Cakes dessert station and more. Attendees had a fun evening, saw specialty vehicles and enjoyed great company, all to help local sports.

