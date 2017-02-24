Healthy Living The Focus At ColorFest

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 ColorFest 5K was held Sunday, Feb. 19 at Village Park in Wellington. Many leaders from the village’s health and wellness community participated in the run, while others attended to educate about their practices and show how to live a healthy lifestyle. During the event, volunteers threw colorful powder on the participants. Premier Family Health & Wellness, presenting sponsor of the event, was on hand with a large team of participants. PHOTOS BY JACK LOWENSTEIN

