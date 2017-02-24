Horses, Hounds And Humans Come Together

The eighth annual Friends of Greyhounds fundraiser hosted by Jeri Caprio, Kim Van Kampen and Jane Bistline of the Horses and Hounds Charitable Foundation took place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Horses & Hounds Farm in the Homeland community. The PRE (Pura Raza Española) stallion Encanto cast a magical spell on spectators as trainer Tom Reed demonstrated moves in hand (such as trotting and piaffe). Emily Copeland and Sophia Shults performed a pas de deux on their PRE horses. There was a silent auction and free food. The funds raised will help retired racing greyhounds find loving homes. For more info., visit www.friendsofgreyhounds.org.

