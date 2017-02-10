Huge Crowd At PBIEC To Enjoy Great Charity Challenge

The eighth annual Great Charity Challenge, presented by Fidelity Investments, was a sight to be seen. Held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Winter Equestrian Festival, 35 charities left with record grants totaling $1.5 million after an exciting evening where more than 100 horse and rider combinations flew through the air, jumped obstacles and raced against the clock for their charities.

The evening brought the eight-year total to $10.7 million donated and distributed to Palm Beach County charities, and Executive Director Ann Caroline Valtin couldn’t be happier.

“The riders got into it so much this year,” Valtin said. “Looking back, it’s actually quite amazing. These are individuals, who most of them wind up sponsoring a team and riding on it. These are people who donate their time, donate their horses and truly get into the spirit of the event, all for organizations that they’ve never met. It’s such a unique concept to have that much passion to come out for a cause that you barely know of.”

This year’s theme was animated characters.

The Flintstones team of riders Shane Sweetnam, Lindsey Tomeu and Sedona Chamblee, with team sponsors Spy Coast & Preston and corporate sponsor Equine Tack & Nutritionals, came in first, earning the top prize of $150,000 for their charity, Urban Youth Impact.

The second wildcard draw of the night came in second with riders Sydney Shulman, Lilli Hymowitz and Hannah Patten — dressed as characters from Lilo & Stitch — representing the charity Adopt-a-Family. The team sponsor was the Patten family, with corporate sponsor H5 Stables.

Coming in third was Canadian Olympian Tiffany Foster joined by riders Alexandra Crown and Alexandra Welles representing Hepzibah House dressed as characters from My Little Pony. Their team sponsor was the Crown family, with corporate sponsor Stone Hill Farm.

The event brings awareness to dozens of organizations that might be lesser-known in the community. For example, Valtin said, organizations such as the Glades Initiative, just a short drive from Wellington, aren’t as well-known as nonprofits that are closer by.

Before the event, sponsors, riders and nonprofits mingled in a pre-party, where they had the opportunity to bond and learn about other organizations. Being in such close proximity — which is rare for such a wide variety of nonprofits — allows them to network and create a community of giving, where many have discovered they can help each other in different endeavors, Valtin said. “It’s a very special atmosphere,” she said.

This year, Wellington schools were invited to participate in an art contest. Each school was guaranteed a grant for taking part. Palm Beach Central High School won most creative, Wellington Landings Middle School won most inspiriting, Emerald Cove Middle School won best representation of WEF, and Okeeheelee Middle School won best overall.

“It was a true community night, and having the schools there as well — their work was displayed in the Wellington Club — the art that they did was absolutely mind-blowing,” Valtin said.

In addition, there was face painting, the Venetian carousel, a petting zoo and more for children to enjoy. Rough numbers indicate that it was the busiest evening that the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center has ever had at the front entrance.

“It was what we wanted. We wanted this to be a family-friendly event. Bring your kids, your family, your dog and have a great evening,” Valtin said. “We were overwhelmed. Everyone seemed happy to be there. There was such a lighthearted, good feeling to be there. It was a wonderful atmosphere. That’s what we kept hearing over and over.”

When it came time for the jumping, the atmosphere turned serious. The competitors treat the Great Charity Challenge like any other class; they want to do well. Olympic athletes and professionals joined amateurs and young jumpers as each team took to the arena to jump over 21 obstacles, relay-style.

“We’re very, very lucky to have that caliber of athletes join us and participate and take part in this event,” Valtin said.

Many of the riders were top Olympians and other household names from the equestrian industry.

“To see that caliber of an athlete willing to donate their time, their horse, to join in such a special evening makes it that much more meaningful for the juniors and the amateurs that are riding on that team. It ends up being a true honor,” Valtin said. “The fact that sponsors and the riders are the ones actually donating their time, their funds, their horses, and are that excited about the event speaks volumes. We’re not sitting here begging them to do it. They’re so happy to participate. It’s a very exceptional setting.”

The costumes, whether from Disney movies, Warner Brothers movies, cartoons, story books or television shows, were even more impressive than they have been since costumes were introduced a few years ago.

“Realistically, how often do you get to see a chicken on top of a horse?” Valtin asked. “I have never seen a costume class like that in the world. Never. We’ve seen smaller costume classes where they’ve done a good job, but that type of level of costumes, I’ve never seen in the world. Ever. It was definitely a first.”

The costumes were so great, in fact, that the Great Charity Challenge added additional grants to recognize the effort that the riders put into the event.

“From the Bellissimo family to Wellington Equestrian Partners and Equestrian Sport Productions, as a whole, we just all felt extremely grateful, felt that this was the best year yet. Everything from the selected nonprofits, to the evening, to the attendance,” Valtin said. “We look forward to keep carrying it and growing it every year. It’s definitely a wonderful event we have in the community, and we look forward to what we can do next year.”

Event co-founder Paige Bellissimo was thrilled with the outcome of the evening, thanking all the riders and sponsors.

“It is amazing that people donate their time to give back. The executive directors of all of the charity organizations are the lifeblood of these communities, and it is just really amazing that we can all come together to support the community and see it grow,” she said.

Throughout the year, Great Charity Challenge organizers make it a point to visit some of the nonprofits.

“Being able to go out into the community and seeing how those funds are going to be able to make a difference for those nonprofits, that’s the best part,” Valtin said. “It’s very gratifying to be able to report to the sponsors knowing that their funds are making a difference.”

