IPC Adds Fourth 26-Goal Tournament

The International Polo Club Palm Beach will host the USPA Butler Handicap from March 26 through April 2. The single-elimination tournament gives teams the opportunity to compete in a fourth 26-goal championship this spring.

This tournament adds to IPC’s impressive high-goal roster, including its three other 26-goal tournaments: the C.V. Whitney Cup, the USPA Gold Cup and the U.S. Open Polo Championship.

The USPA Butler Handicap, inaugurated in 1954, honors Paul Butler, his family and their contributions to American polo. The tournament has been an important United States Polo Association event for more than six decades.

For more information, visit www.internationalpoloclub.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs