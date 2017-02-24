JCPenney Hosts Child Safety Experience

The JCPenney Child Safety Experience, hosted by Wellington’s first responders, was held Saturday, Feb. 18 outside the JCPenney store at the Mall at Wellington Green. The event, designed to educate children about the importance of safety, featured free bicycle helmets and fittings, car seat installations, identification cards, general information, a photo booth, demonstrations, face painting, giveaways and more.

