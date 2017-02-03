JustWorld To Host Kid Zone At The CP Palm Beach Masters

Deeridge Farms, a 300-acre oasis of serenity and beauty in the Village of Wellington, will host the CP Palm Beach Masters, presented by Sovaro, this weekend, and the event will include the JustWorld Kid Zone.

The CP Palm Beach Masters is one of only seven East Coast qualifying events in the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping North American League for the 2017 World Cup Jumping Final. The CP Palm Beach Masters is looking forward to building onto the success of the inaugural 2016 event, and establish itself as a premier, stand-alone international show jumping competition.

Deeridge Farms will host what’s being billed as a stand-alone FEI World Cup qualifier event with additional classes for all skill levels. The Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Wellington event begins at noon on Sunday, Feb. 5.

JustWorld and the CP Palm Beach Masters have teamed up to bring exciting entertainment to Wellington at the JustWorld Kid Zone. The JustWorld Kid Zone will be open on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be many fun activities, including a jumbo slide, a bounce house, a horseless horse show, face painting, a balloon artist, mini ponies, tasty treats and more. General admission is free, but there is a $20 parking charge on Saturday and Sunday.

Special guest performer Johnny Rez, from the hit NBC show The Voice will be singing the national anthem on Sunday, Feb. 5 before the Grand Prix. A singer/songwriter from Miami, Rez is a JustWorld ambassador who recently traveled to Guatemala with JustWorld to spend time with students and ambassadors at JustWorld’s partner project, Los Patojos. Rez also performed at the 14th annual JustWorld Gala last month in Wellington, sharing with gala guests his personal story of how music changed his life and his new connection to Los Patojos. Rez will be stopping by the Kid Zone as well, joining in on all the fun activities.

“We are thrilled to once again host competitors and spectators for the Palm Beach Masters, as well as for the inaugural Deeridge Derby taking place March 3-5, bringing to center stage an outstanding group of hunters,” Lou Jacobs of Deeridge Farms said. “These two events will showcase multiple levels of the sport — from amateur riders to the world’s elite — in a one-of-a-kind setting. JustWorld does a great job in helping us to provide fun activities for our youngest spectators, and we are honored to contribute to their incredibly worthy cause.”

The CP Palm Beach Masters believes in JustWorld’s mission of breaking the cycle of poverty by funding local partners around the world to benefit children. As the presenting sponsor of JustWorld’s 14th annual Gala, the CP Palm Beach Masters made a generous donation to help support JustWorld’s life-sustaining projects in Cambodia, Guatemala and Honduras. These projects help sustain programs that provide basic needs to children with little opportunity to receive support from other sources. With the donation, hundreds of children will be supported through education, nutrition, health and hygiene, and leadership and cultural development programs.

The JustWorld Kid Zone at the CP Palm Beach Masters is free and open to the public. To find out how you can join in on the fun, contact aconiglio@justworldinternational.org.

Visit www.palmbeachmasters.com for more information about the CP Palm Beach Masters.

ABOVE: Stop by the JustWorld Kid Zone at the CP Palm Beach Masters.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs Equestrian News Palm Beach County