Kids vs. PBCFR Basketball Game

By at February 10, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

Wellington’s Community Services Department, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club will host the third annual Wellington Kids vs. Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue Basketball Game on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wellington kids will be coached by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office as they take on local firefighters at the Boys & Girls Club in Wellington, located at 1080 Wellington Trace. Admission is free, and the community is welcome to come cheer on the kids. For more info., call (561) 791-4764.

Briefs

