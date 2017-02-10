Kiwanis Club, PBCHS Key Club And SWA Help Beautify Wellington

The Kiwanis Club of Wellington, in conjunction with the Key Club of Palm Beach Central High School and the Solid Waste Authority, participated in a Paint Your Heart Out event in Wellington on Jan. 28.

Paint Your Heart Out is a neighborhood revitalization program sponsored by the Solid Waste Authority. They provide the paint, the brushes and the ladders, and local charity groups provide the manpower.

The homeowner must live in a single-family home and be prequalified by a rigorous check by the Solid Waste Authority prior to being chosen. The homeowner gets to pick a color, but final approval rests with the local government. On this occasion, the home chosen was located just off of the 12th Fairway in the heart of Wellington.

“This is a great hands-on service project,” said Assistant Village Manager Jim Barnes, a charter member of the Kiwanis Club of Wellington who was on hand to help paint the home.

“The Key Club members from Palm Beach Central were amazing,” said Herbert Frank, the president-elect of the local Kiwanis club. “They just jumped in and got to work.”

“We absolutely love this event,” said Kayla Truong, the president of the Key Club at Palm Beach Central. “Our members really get a sense of accomplishment when they give back to our very own community.”

If you are interested in participating in activities like this, the Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Wellington Community Center. The next meeting is on Feb. 15. For more info., contact Don Meyers at donaldmeyers.dm@gmail.com.

ABOVE: Kiwanis and Key Club members paint a house in Wellington.

