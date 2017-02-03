haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Lakeside Medical Center Names New Nursing Chief

By at February 3, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Lakeside Medical Center, the acute-care hospital in Belle Glade that is owned and operated by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, is proud to announce that Janet D. Moreland is the hospital’s new director of nursing.

Moreland has more than 30 years of experience in hospital, home health, skilled nursing, community and public health primary care environments, and has served as clinical faculty. She was promoted to the position having served as the hospital’s interim director of nursing for the past several months, in addition to her role since 2013 as director of quality and patient safety.

“During her tenure at Lakeside Medical Center, Janet has done an exceptional job in gaining the trust of staff and improving patient safety processes,” said Richard Roche, Health Care District chief administrative officer and hospital administrator. “She is originally from Belle Glade and is an active, well-known and trusted member of the Glades community. Very simply, Janet makes our organization a better place to work, and a better place for our patients and their families.”

As director of nursing, she is responsible for the leadership and direction of nursing, case management, nurse navigation, and clinical education and informatics at the hospital. In her prior role as director of quality and patient safety, Moreland oversaw efforts to improve the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of the medical services provided to patients at Lakeside Medical Center.

Prior to joining Lakeside Medical Center in 2013, Moreland served with the Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County for more than 25 years, most recently as health center administrator for the C.L. Brumback Health Center in Belle Glade. As administrator, she was responsible for the daily operations of the health center. Other positions she held during her tenure include senior community health nurse, community health nursing supervisor, senior community health nursing supervisor and ARNP coordinator. Moreland received her master’s degree in nursing education and master’s degree in nursing at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton and is licensed as a healthcare risk manager.

ABOVE: Janet D. Moreland

