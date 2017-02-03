Lakeside Medical Center Names New Nursing Chief

Lakeside Medical Center, the acute-care hospital in Belle Glade that is owned and operated by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, is proud to announce that Janet D. Moreland is the hospital’s new director of nursing.

Moreland has more than 30 years of experience in hospital, home health, skilled nursing, community and public health primary care environments, and has served as clinical faculty. She was promoted to the position having served as the hospital’s interim director of nursing for the past several months, in addition to her role since 2013 as director of quality and patient safety.

“During her tenure at Lakeside Medical Center, Janet has done an exceptional job in gaining the trust of staff and improving patient safety processes,” said Richard Roche, Health Care District chief administrative officer and hospital administrator. “She is originally from Belle Glade and is an active, well-known and trusted member of the Glades community. Very simply, Janet makes our organization a better place to work, and a better place for our patients and their families.”

As director of nursing, she is responsible for the leadership and direction of nursing, case management, nurse navigation, and clinical education and informatics at the hospital. In her prior role as director of quality and patient safety, Moreland oversaw efforts to improve the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of the medical services provided to patients at Lakeside Medical Center.

Prior to joining Lakeside Medical Center in 2013, Moreland served with the Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County for more than 25 years, most recently as health center administrator for the C.L. Brumback Health Center in Belle Glade. As administrator, she was responsible for the daily operations of the health center. Other positions she held during her tenure include senior community health nurse, community health nursing supervisor, senior community health nursing supervisor and ARNP coordinator. Moreland received her master’s degree in nursing education and master’s degree in nursing at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton and is licensed as a healthcare risk manager.

